SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 3 — Civil servants working from home (WFH) will not face issues related to work performance as long as they meet the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) set, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said.

He said KPIs are among the requirements considered before a civil servant is approved for WFH, alongside checks on internet connectivity and their place of residence.

“Before approving WFH, checks must be conducted on the staff’s internet connectivity, place of residence and the availability of the required KPIs,” he said.

“That is the responsibility of the department head. Every department head who approves working from home arrangements must be responsible for the approval given,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony for the upgraded recreation and sports facilities at the Intan Leadership Development (iLEAD) Park and the opening of Dewan Al-Amin at Intan Northern Region Campus (Intura) here today.

Shamsul Azri said department heads are also responsible for monitoring the performance of civil servants under their supervision while they are working from home.

“For example, if Ahmad is assigned 14 tasks, all of them must be completed and submitted before he clocks out,” he said.

Under the Hybrid Workday (HBH) policy, eligible civil servants will adopt a new work arrangement, with three days spent working in the office and two days working from home each week, effective August 1.

Meanwhile, Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said no complaints had been received so far regarding the SPOT-Me system.

He said the system had been streamlined to require civil servants to only record their attendance when starting and ending work, instead of the earlier proposal requiring hourly attendance records.

“Staff only need to use SPOT-Me when they clock in and clock out. This improvement was introduced to reduce the burden on officers while ensuring compliance with the issued circulars,” he said. — Bernama