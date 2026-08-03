KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has halted work at an unregistered factory construction site in Kuala Langat after a crane collapse killed two foreign workers.

The department issued a prohibition notice today following the July 28 accident.

It also issued separate notices over the failure to conduct a risk assessment for concrete work involving a mobile crane, prepare a lifting plan for crane operations and appoint a site safety supervisor.

The two general workers, aged 40 and 44, died after they were crushed by the crane structure.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred while a concrete bucket, estimated to weigh 400kg, was being lowered using a mobile crane,” the Selangor DOSH director’s office said in a statement.

The workers were pronounced dead at the scene after suffering severe head injuries when they became trapped between a beam structure and the crane’s fly jib boom.

Their bodies were taken to Banting Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

“Following the incident, a team of investigating officers was ordered to the scene to conduct an investigation. A technical inspection found physical damage to the crane’s fly jib boom structure,” the department said.

“Further investigations also found that the project site was not registered with DOSH, while the main contractor and subcontractor failed to produce any documents relating to occupational safety and health management at the construction site.”

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.