SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun cast his vote in the 16th state election at the Raja Melewar Teacher Education Institute (IPG) polling centre this morning.

Aminuddin, who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Linggi state seat, arrived at the polling centre at 8.59am.

Also having cast their votes were Foreign Minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is contesting the Rantau state seat, and the BN candidate for Linggi, Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli.

Mohamad, who is also the Umno Deputy President, voted at SJKC Chung Hua, Rantau at 8.50 am, while Mohd Faizal voted at Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Kemang, Port Dickson at 9.05 am.

The Linggi state seat is seeing a three-cornered contest involving Aminuddin, Mohd Faizal, and Datuk Zamri Md Said from Bersatu, while the Rantau seat features a straight fight between Mohamad and PH candidate Dr Azizul Hakim Mahdi.

Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias cast his vote also at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Putra, Simpang Durian, Jelebu, at 9.28 am.

Jalaluddin, who is contesting the Pertang state seat, is up against two challengers, Mohd Umry Abdul Khois (PH) and Mohd Faizal Fadli Mohd Idrus (Bersatu).

Voting began simultaneously at 8 am across 401 polling centres, involving 1,668 voting streams in the state, and will close at 6 pm.

The voting process, involving 859,760 registered voters (including 7,391 postal voters), is taking place under fair weather conditions today.

The Election Commission (EC) is targeting a voter turnout of between 72 and 75 per cent. The results are expected to be known as early as 10 pm, with the full results available before midnight.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama