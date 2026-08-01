SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — Voting began this morning in the 16th Negri Sembilan state election, with caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun saying Pakatan Harapan (PH) remained unfazed by forecasts and external analyses.

He noted that such predictions were largely desk-based and did not reflect realities on the ground, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

“Those are just analyses based on information on paper. They have not gone down to the ground to see the reality,” he told reporters after casting his ballot at Institut Perguruan Raja Melewar in Sikamat.

Aminuddin added that PH was not affected by outside speculation and expressed confidence the coalition could secure more than 19 seats. He said the party’s machinery had worked late into the night and remained motivated despite various projections.

Aminuddin, who is contesting the Linggi seat instead of defending Sikamat, arrived at the polling centre at 8.35am and cast his vote at 9am. He was accompanied by his political secretary Norazman Mohamad, the PH candidate for Sikamat.

In Linggi, he faces a three-cornered contest against Barisan Nasional incumbent Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli and Bersatu’s Datuk Zamri Md Said.