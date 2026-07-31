KUANTAN, July 31 — Three motorcyclists were killed and two others injured in four separate accidents in Pahang linked to the RXZ Members 8.0 gathering at the Gong Badak Motorsports Circuit in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu.

In Temerloh, night market trader Muhammad Zulhairi Azhar Mohd Shahrizan, 19, was killed in an accident at KM112.3 of the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) heading towards Kuantan yesterday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Nasyim Bahron said police received information about the accident at 11pm, involving a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle rider who was travelling from Klang, Selangor, to Terengganu to attend the gathering.

“The victim was believed to have lost control and fallen onto the left lane before being thrown onto the right lane. A car travelling in that lane was unable to avoid him and hit the young man,” he said in a statement.

He said the victim died at the scene, while the 23-year-old female car driver was unhurt.

In Maran, two people were killed in separate accidents at KM184 and KM147 of LPT1 heading towards Kuantan at about 6am and 10am today.

Maran district police chief Supt Wong Kim Wai said the first accident involved Mohd Fauzi Othman, 44, from Kuala Lumpur, who was believed to have lost control of his motorcycle, skidded and fallen onto the right lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wong said the second case involved motorcyclist Muhamad Fikri Jamallunasi, 34, who was travelling from Temerloh and believed to have crashed into the rear of a stationary four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The vehicle had stopped on the emergency lane while assisting a member of an RXZ Members 8.0 convoy whose motorcycle had broken down.

In a separate case, Rompin district police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said two men aged 41 and 34, riding Yamaha RXZ and Suzuki TXR150 motorcycles respectively, were injured after being involved in an accident at KM100 of Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Muadzam Shah Polytechnic at about 10.10pm yesterday.

He said they were believed to be part of a convoy of 17 motorcycles travelling from Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, to attend the gathering In Kuala Nerus. — Bernama