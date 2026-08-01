GUA MUSANG, Aug 1 — Exactly one year after losing their father, three siblings have been dealt another devastating blow with the deaths of their mother and youngest sibling in a road accident along the Gua Musang-Kuala Krai road near Gua Sejuk here yesterday.

Their uncle, Mohamad Faizol Yusoff, 34, said his sister, Maria Yusoff, 42, had been raising her four children, aged between 11 and 21, on her own after her husband died of illness last year.

“My sister was cheerful and friendly… she would usually tell everyone if she was going somewhere, but I didn’t know she was travelling to Cameron Highlands today.

“At about 9pm yesterday, she made a video call to tell me about her journey, but I didn’t manage to answer because I had already fallen asleep. I deeply regret not speaking to her,” he told reporters outside the Forensic Unit of Gua Musang Hospital here.

Mohamad Faizol said the eldest daughter, Nur Balqis Abli, 21, who was also involved in the crash, had yet to be informed of the deaths of her mother and younger brother as she was still receiving treatment at Gua Musang Hospital for serious injuries.

“The second and third children, who did not join the trip to Cameron Highlands, have already been informed of the deaths of their mother and youngest brother, Muhammad Ziekyr Iman Abli, 11.

“Our family learnt about the tragedy at about 10 am today and immediately travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Gua Musang,” he said.

Mohamad Faizol also said he and his siblings would take care of Maria’s children.

The mother and son’s remains are expected to be laid to rest at the Kampung Kubang Tin Muslim Cemetery in Melor, Kota Bharu.

The 7am accident claimed the lives of Maria and her son, who were among three people killed after the Perodua Myvi they were travelling in was believed to have skidded into the opposite lane and collided with a trailer lorry. — Bernama