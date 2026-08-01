SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — Police have opened an investigation paper into the death of a dog during a stray dog capture operation in Taman Teluk Gedung Indah, Port Klang, three days ago, following allegations of animal cruelty.

South Klang police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the dog was confirmed dead after the incident, which occurred at about 10.50 pm on July 29 in front of a house in the residential area. The carcass has since been sent to the Selangor Veterinary Department headquarters for a post-mortem examination.

He said the operation was carried out by the Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) with the cooperation of residents.

"The police confirm the incident, footage of which is currently circulating on social media, showing a group of men tying up and dragging a dog while a woman pleaded with them to release the animal," he said in a statement today.

Lim said the case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code and urged the public not to share the video of the incident on social media to avoid causing unnecessary public alarm.

Yesterday, MBDK said it was leaving the matter entirely to the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident that resulted in the dog's death during the operation.

According to the council, the operation was carried out between 8.30pm and midnight following formal complaints from residents over safety concerns arising from an increasing number of stray dogs in the area.

MBDK said the enforcement operation was conducted in accordance with By-law 17(1) of the MPK Dog Licensing and Breeding Kennels By-laws 2007, with the support of the Health, Community and Sustainable Development Committee (JKKPM), and that the local councillor had been duly informed before the operation. — Bernama