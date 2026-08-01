KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 —Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) has denied claims that its public toilets are dirty and poorly maintained, as alleged in a video that went viral on Facebook yesterday.

In a statement today, HKL director Datuk Dr Harikrishna K. R. Nair said the hospital management had taken note of the allegations and conducted a thorough investigation.

“The investigation into all public toilet facilities under HKL’s management found that the toilet shown in the viral video is not located within any facility under HKL’s supervision.

“This was established as the design of the toilet featured in the video differs from those at HKL,” he said.

Harikrishna said the irresponsible act of spreading the video could tarnish the reputation of HKL staff, who remain committed to providing the best possible service to the public.

He stressed that HKL takes the cleanliness, safety and comfort of its patients, visitors and staff seriously, with regular maintenance carried out according to schedule to ensure all facilities meet the required standards.

“We therefore advise the public not to circulate or share the false information to avoid causing confusion among the public,” he said.

He added that HKL welcomes constructive feedback, and any complaints or enquiries regarding the hospital’s facilities may be submitted through its official channels.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media alleging that the toilets at a public hospital in Kuala Lumpur were in a deplorable condition, including overflowing urinals that had soiled the floor, raising concerns over hygiene standards at the healthcare facility. — Bernama