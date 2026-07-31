SEREMBAN, July 31 — As the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election campaign enters its final hours, political coalitions and parties are intensifying their final campaign drive and strengthening their campaign operations ahead of tomorrow’s vote.

Contesting parties have turned their attention to winning over undecided voters and boosting turnout before the campaign period officially ends at 11.59pm tonight.

Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the coalition’s campaign machinery would continue its ground efforts ahead of polling, focusing especially on key areas identified as crucial.

“With little time left, we are focusing on more targeted, grassroots efforts. Wherever there are meetings, we will continue to engage directly with the people and listen to their concerns in their respective areas,” he told Bernama.

Apart from reinforcing its ground campaign, Aminuddin said the party had organised religious gatherings, including special prayers and doa selamat, to mark the end of its campaign after exhausting all efforts.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded the party’s campaign machinery to remain vigilant and focused on maintaining its momentum among voters.

“The final stage of the campaign must uphold political civility and responsible conduct. The people should be allowed to make a wise decision in choosing a leadership that can guarantee the state’s stability and well-being,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the party machinery must remain disciplined and consistent through to the end of polling day to shore up support, with close coordination at the Polling District Centre level key to mobilising registered voters.

The deputy prime minister also encouraged Negeri Sembilan voters to head to the polls early, plan their trips and follow the guidance of election officials while prioritising safety at voting centres.

Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Faculty of Leadership and Management lecturer Neezam Amiruddin expects voter turnout tomorrow to be between 68 and 75 per cent.

He said the state’s proximity to the Klang Valley could encourage higher turnout, particularly among out-of-state voters who may travel home to exercise their right to vote.

“Compared with other states, Negeri Sembilan benefits slightly from its location and travel connectivity, allowing many voters who are away from their constituencies to return and vote on polling day,” he said.

He said the involvement of young voters, particularly first-time voters, would be a crucial element in shaping voter turnout in the election.

Tomorrow’s polls will see 859,760 registered voters, including 7,391 postal voters, voting to elect representatives for 36 state assembly seats.

PH is the only coalition contesting all 36 state seats, with BN fielding candidates in 25 constituencies, Bersatu in 24 and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in 11. Four independent candidates are also in the race, alongside single candidates from Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM). — Bernama