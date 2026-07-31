GEORGE TOWN, July 31 — Police have busted a fraud syndicate that offered travel packages to Japan online after raiding a luxury condominium in Tanjung Bungah, here, which was being used as a call centre, yesterday.

Northeast district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the Criminal Investigation Division of the Northeast district police headquarters (IPD) and Tanjung Tokong police station at 4.45 pm also arrested seven foreign men and a foreign woman aged between 25 and 37.

“The raid also resulted in the seizure of various computer and telecommunications equipment believed to be used by the suspects to carry out the fraudulent call centre activities,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak said investigations found that the syndicate was offering travel packages to Japan online, targeting victims in China and Taiwan.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 and Section 120B of the Penal Code, while all suspects were remanded for three days from today until August 2 for further investigation.

He said the police would continue to intensify operations to combat criminal activities masterminded by foreigners, especially involving online fraud syndicates.

He stressed that the police would not compromise and would take strict action according to the law against any individual involved in such criminal activities. — Bernama