KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Rapid KL will extend its free service period for the LRT3 Shah Alam line until August 14, 2026, to allow more users to experience the new public transport service connecting Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang.

In a statement today, Rapid KL said the extension would give commuters more time to familiarise themselves with the new system while encouraging greater use of public transport for daily travel.

During the extended free service period, commuters can continue using the Shah Alam Line at no charge, including its feeder bus services and Park N’ Ride facilities at stations, it said.

Rapid KL said the initiative was also aimed at helping reduce daily travel costs while building public confidence in the efficiency and comfort of the country’s public transport system.

“Throughout the free travel period, thousands of users have joined us in experiencing a journey that is easier, faster and more comfortable.

“We greatly appreciate your support,” it said.

Rapid KL also advised the public to plan their journeys in advance and comply with all rules and guidelines to ensure safe and smooth travel.