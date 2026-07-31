SHAH ALAM, July 31 — The Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) has handed over the investigation into an incident during a stray dog-catching operation in Taman Teluk Gedung Indah, Port Klang, which resulted in the death of a dog yesterday, to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

MBDK said in a statement that the incident occurred during an operation conducted from 8.30pm to midnight following complaints from residents over safety concerns arising from an increase in the stray dog population.

The enforcement operation was carried out in accordance with By-law 17(1) of the MPK Dog Licensing and Dog Breeding Establishment By-Laws 2007, with the support of the Health, Community and Sustainable Development Committee (JKKPM), and the area councillor was notified.

“The operation involved 11 personnel and an officer from the MBDK Health Department, together with about 50 local residents.

“All dogs were captured using ‘Loop’ equipment in accordance with the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) standards to ensure the operation was carried out safely while prioritising animal welfare. A total of 12 stray dogs were successfully captured,” the council said.

However, it said that during the operation at Jalan Sama Gagah 20, a group of individuals obstructed MBDK personnel from carrying out their duties while they were attempting to capture a dog found roaming unattended on a public road.

One individual acted aggressively by attempting to cut the ‘Loop’ strap with a knife and threatened self-harm if the dog was not released, it said.

The ensuing struggle and commotion made it difficult for MBDK personnel to loosen and remove the equipment safely, resulting in the animal’s death.

“To prevent the situation from escalating further and to avoid injuries, MBDK personnel released the equipment,” it said, with police officers later arriving at the scene to bring the situation under control.

Following the incident, MBDK lodged a police report over the obstruction of public servants from carrying out their duties and the alleged threat involving a sharp weapon for further action under the law.

MBDK expressed regret over the incident and reiterated its commitment to carrying out enforcement professionally, prudently and in accordance with animal welfare standards.

It also urged pet owners to act responsibly by ensuring their pets are properly licensed and not allowing them to roam freely and endanger public safety.

“MBDK has handed over the investigation entirely to the police and will take appropriate action against any party that obstructs public servants from carrying out their official duties in accordance with the law,” it said.

Meanwhile, South Klang police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey confirmed that police had received a report on the incident and that investigations were underway.

“Police have received a report regarding the incident and investigations are ongoing. Please allow the police to conduct their investigation,” he said.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing a group of individuals asking for a dog, believed to be their pet, to be released from the capture equipment during the dog-catching operation before the animal was later seen lifeless. — Bernama