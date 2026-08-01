PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — The Selangor Education Department has deployed psychosocial support to a Hulu Selangor school after a teacher was found dead yesterday.

In a statement, JPN Selangor said full cooperation was being given to police investigating the case. It added that priority was being placed on ensuring the victim’s family received the best possible assistance, Harian Metro reported.

“The public is urged to respect the family’s privacy and avoid spreading unverified information that could disrupt the ongoing investigation. We extend our condolences to the family of the teacher and pray for strength during this difficult time,” the department said.

Earlier, it was reported that a teacher at the school was found dead. Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent M Manimaran said an emergency call was received at about 7.15am, adding that the incident involved a woman in her 30s.