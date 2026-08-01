KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1—Engagement sessions with stakeholders are currently underway to gather feedback on the proposed amendments to the Tabung Haji Act 1995 (Act 535), as recommended by the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the move aims to strengthen the legal framework and overall management of the pilgrimage fund board, Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

He said the government is committed to ensuring that all feedback received through these engagement sessions is fully utilised to elevate the management of the haj institution.

“We have already held engagement sessions with stakeholders. Insya-Allah, we will obtain the best feedback and input to uplift this institution as the best,” he told reporters after the Madani Kita programme in Kampung Melayu Ampang, Selangor, which was also attended by his deputy, Senator Marhamah Rosli.

The RCI report on the management and operations of TH, made public on Wednesday, recommended amending the Tabung Haji Act 1995 to improve the board’s governance and regulation.

On the overall progress of implementing the RCI’s recommendations, Zulkifli said the majority of the proposals had been successfully executed, with their impact reflected in TH’s significantly stronger financial position and governance.

“We have seen the effects and the recommendations that were suggested. We have implemented most of them.

“Today, we see that TH has undergone a very positive transformation, with its reserves and dividend rates rising, and governance improving. In fact, we have received recognition as the best haj management institution in the world,” he added. — Bernama