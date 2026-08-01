SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — Voter turnout for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election reached 28.11 per cent as of 11am today, said Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun.

He said the morning turnout was encouraging, based on observations at several polling centres around Seremban, with more senior citizens casting their ballots compared with younger voters.

“We hope young people will wake up quickly and head out to vote because we expect the weather this afternoon to be unfavourable.

“According to the weather forecast, Port Dickson is the only area expected to have good weather until the afternoon, while rain is forecast in the other districts,” he told reporters after visiting the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Agama Dato’ Klana Petra Maamor here today.

Ramlan said the EC expected its voter turnout target of between 72 and 75 per cent to be achieved, given the intense competition among the parties during the 14-day campaign period, which began on July 18. — Bernama