JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 1 — Police are tracking down an e-hailing driver to assist in the investigation and identify a suspect linked to a viral video containing remarks allegedly insulting Islam in Johor Bahru.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei said the district police headquarters received a report from a police officer at 3.25pm on July 31 after the officer came across the video on social media at about 2.30pm the same day.

He said the report was lodged as the content had sparked public concern for touching on religious sensitivities and allegedly insulting Islam.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident took place at about 5.55pm on July 30 in Johor Bahru, based on dashcam footage capturing a conversation between a man believed to be an e-hailing driver and another man suspected to be his passenger,” he said in a statement today.

According to Azrul Hisham, the passenger is alleged to have made remarks insulting Islam and the Quran during the conversation.

He said police are now working to locate the e-hailing driver to assist in the investigation and help identify the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 298 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Police have urged the public not to speculate or disseminate unverified information that could jeopardise public order or interfere with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Johor Bahru Selatan Police Headquarters hotline at 07-2182323 or report the matter at the nearest police station. — Bernama