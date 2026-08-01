SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — A total of 71,106 out of 859,760 registered voters, or 8.29 per cent, have cast their ballots in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election as of 9 am today.

The Election Commission (EC), in a Facebook post, said Labu recorded the highest turnout so far at 10.4 per cent, followed by Senaling (10.3 per cent) and Ampangan (9.4 per cent).

Rantau recorded the lowest turnout at 6.4 per cent.

For comparison, the voter turnout recorded at the same time during the 15th Negeri Sembilan State Election was 9.49 per cent, involving 79,557 out of 838,200 registered voters.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama