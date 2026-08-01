REMBAU, Aug 1 — In a vibrant display of national pride, two siblings turned heads at the polling centre in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua, Rantau today when they showed up dressed head-to-toe in Jalur Gemilang-themed attire, adding a festive splash to the occasion.

Born and raised in Rantau, the duo decided to infuse their civic duty with the patriotic spirit of the upcoming National Day celebrations. Eldest sister Zamzarina Basiron, 45, explained that the idea came naturally.

“Since we’ve just entered August and National Day is just around the corner, we wanted to inject a patriotic vibe into our clothing. I actually have outfits like this every year for the celebrations, so I invited my sisters to join me in brightening up the atmosphere while we cast our votes today,” said Zamzarina, who is a teacher.

The sisters’ coordinated effort certainly paid off, drawing admiring glances from fellow voters at the polling station.

Younger sister Bahirah Basiron, 39, a food entrepreneur, said they spent about two days preparing the outfits and completing the look with various Jalur Gemilang-themed accessories.

Meanwhile, Nadzifah Basiron, 36, the youngest of the three siblings and a Hospital Rembau staff member, admitted she could not get a patriotic outfit in time due to work commitments, but still showed up to support her sisters.

Voting for the Negeri Sembilan state election is proceeding smoothly today, with 859,760 registered voters, including 7,391 postal voters, expected to cast their ballots.

The Election Commission targets a 72 to 75 per cent turnout, with preliminary results due by 10 pm and full results before midnight.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama