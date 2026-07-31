SEREMBAN, July 31 — The Election Commission (EC) has reminded voters in Negeri Sembilan to vote early or at their recommended voting times, while adhering to rules prohibiting mobile phone use and campaign materials at polling stations during tomorrow’s state election.

EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idris said voters should follow the recommended times on the MySPR Semak app to reduce crowds. However, they may vote anytime during polling hours from 8 am to 6 pm, depending on their polling centre’s operating hours.

He said voters must bring their identity cards for verification and were cautioned against handing them to anyone other than authorised election officials.

The EC reminded voters that mobile phones are prohibited at polling channels, with devices required to be placed at designated areas before voting and collected afterward.

“The new procedure aims to streamline voting while protecting ballot secrecy,” he said.

“All voters, candidates and election personnel entering polling centres must not wear attire or face coverings featuring political party or candidate names, logos, symbols or images.

“They are also barred from carrying campaign materials, including slogans or taglines that promote support for any political party,” he said in a statement, adding that failure to comply with the rules could see voters denied access to polling centres.

The EC reminded parties and candidates that campaigning, including vote canvassing outside polling centres and on social media, must end by 11.59 pm today, while party booths are not allowed to operate on polling day as it constitutes an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

The EC said 15,344 polling officials will be responsible for conducting the voting process at 401 polling centres.

A total of 859,760 ordinary voters are eligible to vote in tomorrow’s 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, after 16,467 security personnel and their spouses took part in early voting on Tuesday. — Bernama