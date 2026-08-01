GERIK, Aug 1 — PAS has reminded its members to steer clear of business figures seeking to approach the party solely to secure projects without following proper procedures.

PAS election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said such practices could damage the party’s internal ecosystem, especially when business entities began demanding projects and bypassing due process, Berita Harian (BH) reported today.

“Avoid businessmen who claim they want to donate but are really after projects. Parties that collapse usually do so because politics and business are mixed together. The businessman profits even if it’s not proper, while party members feel obliged to help despite procedures being ignored, and that destroys the system,” he told BH after officiating the 43rd PAS Perak Youth Assembly.

At the same time, Sanusi, who is also Kedah Menteri Besar, declined to comment on the recently released Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report into Tabung Haji, saying he had not yet read it.

He added it would be unfair to make any remarks without fully reviewing the report, as his comments might otherwise be inaccurate.

When asked whether the Tabung Haji RCI findings might affect cooperation between Barisan Nasional and PAS, Sanusi said the matters raised in the report had no link to PAS.