SEREMBAN, Aug 1 — Police will record a statement from Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over remarks he allegedly made touching on racial issues during a recent political ceramah in Jempol.

According to Berita Harian, Inspector‑General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the case involving Sanusi remained under investigation.

“This matter is still under investigation. We are trying to obtain a statement from the menteri besar himself. He is in Kedah, so we are making arrangements to send officers to take his statement,” he was quoted as saying.

He stressed that all parties should avoid speculation while the investigation was ongoing, noting that further evidence was required before the papers could be completed and referred to the Attorney‑General.