KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Bukit Aman will cooperate with Indonesian authorities following the arrest of a Malaysian pilot accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

Narcotic Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said police are awaiting further details from their counterparts before determining the next course of action, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

He explained that officers were considering whether to send a team of investigators to Indonesia to interview the suspect and establish the full circumstances of the case. The inquiry would examine where the drugs were obtained and whether the pilot was acting alone or in collaboration with a trafficking syndicate.

Hussein told NST that investigators also wanted to determine how many times the suspect might have carried out similar operations and whether he was part of a wider network.

Investigators are also examining how the suspect allegedly managed to pass through airport security in Malaysia before departing for Indonesia.

AFP reported that the 39-year-old pilot, identified only as MSO, was arrested at Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta International Airport with more than 70,000 ecstasy pills in his luggage and a small amount of methamphetamine in his hand baggage.

Customs officials said his urine test was positive for multiple drugs, and investigators revealed he admitted this was his third smuggling attempt, including two to Indonesia and one in Malaysia.