KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Police have received two reports over a social media post allegedly containing insults against the Perlis royal institution related to the conferment of state honours.

According to Harian Metro, Kangar district police chief Assistant Commissioner Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the reports were lodged by two individuals aged around 35 and 40 at the Kangar police station at 9.30am and 9.53am today.

He said both complainants claimed they saw a post uploaded by a Facebook account user at 11.36pm yesterday.

He said the post referred to the conferment of the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) medal on an individual during the Perlis State Honours, Orders and Medals Investiture Ceremony.

“In the post, the individual wrote comments that indirectly questioned the conferment of the award.

“Based on the complainants’ observation, the statement was made as a comment that was interpreted as an insult or an act of belittling the award conferred by His Royal Highness the Raja of Perlis,” he said in a statement today.

Yusharifuddin said the complainants believed the post could create negative perceptions towards the Perlis royal institution and potentially cause misunderstandings.

He said it was also feared that it could disrupt social harmony, particularly involving sensitivities related to religion, race and the royal institution (3R).

“The complainants submitted screenshots of the Facebook post as reference material and evidence to assist police investigations.

“Based on information received by the complainants, the Facebook account owner is believed to be a young man from or residing in the Sungai Padang area in Perlis,” he said.

He said police are conducting further investigations to verify the individual’s identity, and appropriate action will be taken if any offences under existing laws are found.