GEORGE TOWN, July 31 — Intermittent partial lane closures along Jalan Kampung Relau and Jalan Tun Dr. Awang will be implemented for 75 days from tomorrow to facilitate drainage and road widening works for the Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) Project.

Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), in a statement today, said the closures would be implemented from 8am to 4pm until October 15.

“The affected areas involve the leftmost lane in front of Penang International Commercial City (PICC) towards Bayan Lepas, the leftmost lane in front of the Petron Bukit Jambul petrol station heading towards Komtar and the leftmost lane from the Jalan Tun Dr. Awang entry slip road to Jalan Kampung Relau and SMK Sungai Nibong heading towards Komtar.

“The other lanes will remain open to facilitate continuous traffic movement,” the statement said.

MRT Corp said the closure was necessary to facilitate preliminary works under the Mutiara Line LRT Project’s CMC1 Package, involving drainage and road widening works.

Motorists are advised to follow the directional signage provided during the closure period.

MRT Corp apologised for any inconvenience caused during the implementation of the works. For enquiries, the public can contact the MRT Careline at 1-800-88-6782 or email [email protected]. — Bernama