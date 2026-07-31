KOTA KINABALU, July 31 — The bridge at Kilometre 2.850 of Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen here will be closed from noon today after an inspection detected serious structural damage to its concrete deck.

The Sabah Public Works Department (JKR), in a statement today, said the closure was necessary to ensure the safety of road users.

“The closure affects the route from Kota Kinabalu City towards Teluk Likas and will be lifted once the temporary diversion works are completed.

“The public is advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes during the closure period,” the statement said. — Bernama