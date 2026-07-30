SHAH ALAM, July 30 — The High Court today set August 19 to hear Ismanira Abdul Manaf’s appeal against her conviction and five-year prison sentence for neglecting her six-year-old son, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin, resulting in physical injury three years ago.

The court will also hear the prosecution’s cross-appeal against the sentence imposed on the 31-year-old on the same day.

Judge Noor Hisham Ismail set the date after deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin informed the court that the prosecution required time to file further submissions in response to the defence’s additional arguments. Counsel Haresh Mahadevan, representing Ismanira, raised no objection.

The appeal petition was filed by the defence on January 5 through Messrs Haresh Mahadevan & Co after challenging the conviction and the entirety of the decision delivered by Petaling Jaya Sessions Court Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh on October 31 last year.

In convicting Ismanira, Judge Syahliza found that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt over the prosecution’s case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

She ordered Ismanira to begin serving her prison sentence immediately, execute a two-year good behaviour bond with one surety and a RM3,000 security, and complete 120 hours of community service within six months of completing her jail term. — Bernama