BUTTERWORTH, July 30 — The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 1,328 summonses to foreign drivers for various offences and impounded 178 vehicles under Op Khas Pemandu Warga Asing (PeWA) conducted since January 1.

State JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said that as of today, a total of 19,239 vehicles driven by foreigners were inspected, with enforcement action taken against 638 vehicles.

“The operation is aimed at curbing offences involving foreign drivers who drive or operate motor vehicles without the required qualification, namely a valid driving licence.

“It also focuses on detecting and taking action against vehicle owners found to have allowed or entrusted their vehicles to individuals who do not possess a valid driving licence,” he said at a press conference at the state JPJ office here today.

Zulkifly said motorcycles accounted for the highest number of enforcement actions, with action taken against 478 motorcycles, of which 154 were impounded, followed by cars, with 154 enforcement actions and 18 vehicles impounded.

He said the operation also detected foreign nationals from China and Myanmar, including professionals, driving their own luxury vehicles.

Investigations also found that some foreigners had purchased motorcycles using the names of local individuals, while some local vehicle owners had rented out their vehicles to foreigners.

“The most common offence we detected is foreign drivers not possessing a valid driving licence. Enforcement action is taken against the drivers, while vehicle owners are also held liable for allowing them to drive without a valid licence,” he said.

He said Penang JPJ would continue to intensify Op Khas PeWA in collaboration with the relevant enforcement agencies to strengthen compliance with road traffic laws and ensure the safety of all road users. — Bernama