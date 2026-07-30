PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has set up a special task force to review and examine the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Tabung Haji, which was made public on Tuesday.

In a statement today, the anti-graft agency said its Investigation Division senior director Mohd Hafaz Nazar has been appointed to lead the task force in examining whether any offences under Malaysian law had been committed.

MACC said the review would focus on possible elements of corruption, criminal breach of trust, document forgery, abuse of power and money laundering under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, as well as other related laws.

It said the commission was committed to ensuring that every issue highlighted in the RCI report was thoroughly examined.

MACC said firm action would be taken if any breach of the law was identified, regardless of the position or background of those involved.

The commission said it remained committed to upholding the rule of law, accountability and integrity in carrying out its responsibilities as part of efforts to strengthen national governance.

It also urged the public to refrain from speculating on matters related to the report until investigations have been completed.