CYBERJAYA, July 30 — A total of 77 new telecommunications towers are targeted to be built along about 50 kilometres of highway stretches identified as having unsatisfactory telecommunications coverage, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

He said the target was among the outcomes of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed today between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to strengthen communications infrastructure along the country’s highway network.

He said the development of smart highways required an infrastructure ecosystem that integrated road networks with communications infrastructure to support real-time traffic management, digital asset monitoring, more responsive safety systems and a more efficient travel experience for road users.

“In this context, cooperation between LLM and MCMC is crucial because the development of smart highways requires strong coordination between road infrastructure and communications infrastructure.

“In fact, the implementation of various future initiatives, including Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), data-driven traffic analytics and the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system, requires comprehensive and reliable infrastructure readiness,” he said when speaking at the MoU exchange ceremony here today.

Nanta said the collaboration between MCMC and LLM focused on several locations facing geographical and technical challenges that required a specific approach.

“Highways have become strategic economic corridors linking commercial centres, industrial areas, ports, airports and communities across the country.

“Therefore, future highway infrastructure must be developed through a smarter, more integrated and resilient approach,” he said.

Earlier, MCMC and LLM signed the MoU to strengthen strategic cooperation in developing communications infrastructure along the national highway network.

The MoU aims to accelerate the development of digital infrastructure in tandem with physical infrastructure, thereby improving telecommunications coverage and service quality while supporting the country’s economic growth.

Nanta and Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil witnessed the exchange of the MoU, which was signed by MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and LLM chairman Datuk Seri Ir Hasni Mohammad. — Bernama