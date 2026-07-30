SEREMBAN, July 30 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto for the Negeri Sembilan state election reflects the coalition’s commitment to continuing the state’s stable, progressive and inclusive development agenda for the well-being of all its people, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, said the manifesto was formulated based on the needs of the people, with a focus on sustainable economic growth, the creation of quality jobs, comprehensive social welfare and balanced development to ensure the benefits are shared by all segments of society.

“Throughout its term in office, the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has undertaken various initiatives to improve the well-being of the people and drive the development of Negeri Sembilan,” he said in a Facebook post.

On July 20, PH launched its manifesto themed “Negeri Sembilan Kekal Harapan” (Negeri Sembilan Stays With Harapan), outlining 10 key commitments as its pledge to voters in the state election.

The commitments include ensuring a stable, clean and people-friendly government; strengthening the ‘Skim Sejahtera Rakyat’ or People’s Wellbeing Scheme (SSR); building a competitive economy and creating 30,000 high-income jobs; and providing quality education for all.

The manifesto also pledges to build 20,000 affordable homes and resolve land issues, empower youths, women and families, develop the tourism and cultural heritage sectors, and implement the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Development Plan.

It also focuses on modern agriculture and food security, delivering strategic infrastructure and quality healthcare services, as well as strengthening interfaith unity.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, appealed to the people of Negeri Sembilan to continue placing their trust in PH.

“With humility, I seek the support and trust of the people of Negeri Sembilan to continue giving their mandate to Harapan. Insya-Allah, we will continue to honour the trust placed in us and work tirelessly for a more prosperous, harmonious and inclusive Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

A total of 867,151 ordinary voters will cast their ballots on Saturday to elect representatives to the 36-seat Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly.

PH is contesting all 36 seats, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) with 25, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) with 24, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) with 11. The election also features four Independent candidates and one candidate each from Barisan Jamaah Islamiah Semalaysia (Berjasa), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama