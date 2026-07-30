KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) plans to add at least two infertility clinics nationwide every year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying said the move aims to expand access to quality and affordable subfertility services, particularly to assist married couples from lower-income groups.

She said fertility treatment services under the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) are currently provided through four main zonal clinics, namely in Penang (Northern Zone), Kuala Lumpur (Central Zone), Johor Bahru (Southern Zone) and Kuching (East Malaysia Zone).

“In Sabah, consultation and counselling services are provided through three LPPKN Nur Sejahtera Clinics in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan and Tawau.

“In addition, through the Fertility Treatment Assistance and Infertility Advocacy (Buai) Programme, eligible couples in Sabah can receive intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatment at appointed private fertility facilities through a public-private partnership approach,” she said when replying to a question from Senator Datuk Nelson W Angang.

Lim said the Buai Programme comprises two initiatives, namely subsidies for treatment fees, including medication and procedures, as well as advocacy programmes to increase participants’ understanding and knowledge.

On the achievements of the programme in Sabah, which was introduced in 2025, she said 2,641 couples had benefited from treatment subsidies and advocacy programmes.

She said the figure exceeded the initial target of about 1,700 couples. — Bernama