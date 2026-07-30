KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The government will expedite the implementation of the remaining 25 per cent of recommendations by the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), taking into account current realities and other relevant considerations, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said the government was always open and ready to introduce changes, while viewing the recommendations as an opportunity to further strengthen the institution.

“There is still much more that needs to be done to ensure that this institution, which we cherish, continues to soar higher,” he told reporters after opening the Muzakarah Muamalat Kewangan Islam (MMKI) here today.

He said 75 per cent of the 25 recommendations submitted by the RCI had been implemented, putting TH on the right track in managing haj deposits and operations, which enabled the institution to receive the Diamond Award for the world’s best haj management during the 1447H/2026M haj season.

On the recommendation to restructure TH’s governance, he said he was open to considering the proposal, including separating responsibilities for financial, fund and investment management under the Finance Minister.

Zulkifli said the recommendation to limit the scope of the Religious Affairs Minister’s authority to haj management was among the suggestions contained in the RCI report published yesterday.

Yesterday, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) published the 211-page report on the investigation into TH’s management and operational issues for the period from 2014 to 2020, which among others contained recommendations to improve TH’s management and operations.

On MMKI, he said the discourse was important to ensure that Malaysia continued to remain among the world’s leading countries in the Islamic Economy Index.

He said the platform brought together financial experts, academics and industry practitioners to discuss current issues, as well as examine global challenges and developments to determine the direction of the country’s Islamic finance sector.

Zulkifli said MMKI, initiated by Co-opbank Pertama (CBP), also served as a reference platform for industry players involved in Islamic banking and finance.

“This muzakarah will discuss current issues and today’s realities, including developments taking place globally.

“Experts will provide their input and views, while also providing new information and data to Islamic banking practitioners and finance industry players, including CBP, to develop the best products, instruments and solutions for the community,” he said. — Bernama