KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — About 93,000 of the 850,000 persons with disabilities (PwDs) registered with the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) as of June this year are those with autism, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Lim Hui Ying said the increase in registrations had prompted the government to enhance various initiatives on early intervention, education and skills training for the group.

“Beginning this year, a one-off subsidy of RM1,000 will be provided to each eligible child with autism (for learning and therapy fees).

“Recently, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) established an Autism Service Centre in Bangi with the primary objective of providing a one-stop centre offering quality, affordable and easily accessible services,” she said when replying to a question from Senator Dr A. Lingeshwaran.

Lim said under the initiative, collaboration between JKM and non-governmental organisations, such as the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM), would continue to be strengthened to ensure that people with autism were not left behind and were able to realise their full potential. — Bernama