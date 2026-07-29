SEREMBAN, July 29 — The practice of offering bribes to voters during the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election campaign must be rejected and should not be allowed to occur, said Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister said any party found to be involved in such an act should be handed over to the authorities for investigation and appropriate action.

“If it is found to be true and there is evidence and witnesses, I will hand the matter over to the Election Commission (EC) and the police for investigation.

“I believe this should not have happened, especially if it was carried out by a competent party. We must reject such practices,” he told a press conference after officiating the closing ceremony of the Jelajah Pendidikan Tinggi dan TVET MARA Negeri Sembilan 2026 programme here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Earlier, a claim went viral on social media alleging that a political party had offered bribes to voters in an attempt to secure votes during the Negeri Sembilan state polls.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said three investigation papers were opened yesterday, bringing the total number of investigation papers opened by police for election offences since campaigning for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election began on July 18 to 19.

He said the investigation papers opened yesterday included one involving an offence under Section 11 of the Election Offences Act 1954 for committing bribery.

Polling for the state election is this Saturday. — Bernama