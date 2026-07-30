JOHOR BAHRU, July 30 — Police have confirmed that a newborn baby girl found in a toilet bowl at a terrace house used as a hostel for college students in Kluang yesterday died from multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the confirmation was made by a forensic pathologist from Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) following a post-mortem examination.

He said police had also seized a 24-centimetre knife believed to have been used by the suspect in the incident, as well as bloodstained clothing.

He added that further investigations revealed that the suspects, who are college students, had engaged in an extramarital relationship for several months, resulting in the birth of the baby and a surviving twin.

“Based on the interrogation, the male suspect admitted to giving RM450 to his girlfriend to terminate the pregnancy,” he said in a statement.

It was earlier reported that police have arrested a 19-year-old college student and her boyfriend of the same age to assist in the investigation into the murder of a newborn baby girl found with multiple stab wounds at a rented house in Taman Setia Mutiara, Kluang, yesterday.

Initial investigations found that the baby girl was discovered by a lecturer in the toilet bowl of the rented house.

The student gave birth to another baby girl at the hospital after doctors discovered a second baby (a twin) in her womb.

The male student has been remanded for a week from today until August 5, while his girlfriend is warded and receiving treatment at HEBHK. — Bernama