GEORGE TOWN, July 30 — A section of Jalan Magazine towards Lebuh Carnarvon near Komtar here will be closed in stages for three days from August 7 to facilitate utility relocation works for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Mutiara Line Project.

According to a Penang Mutiara Line (PML) project statement today, the closure will take place from 10pm on Friday (August 7) until 5am on Monday (August 10), involving three lanes between the Capri Hotel and The Magazine Hotel construction areas.

The leftmost lane, however, will remain open throughout the works to allow traffic flow to continue.

“Road users can use a temporary additional lane via Jalan Maxwell, Lebuh Tek Soon and Lebuh McNair before entering Jalan Magazine as an alternative route,” the statement said.

The closure is required for preliminary works under the LRT Mutiara Line Project Package CMC1, involving utility relocation by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP).

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, follow traffic signs, safety cones and instructions from flagmen stationed at the site to ensure smooth traffic management and safety.

For enquiries, the public can contact the MRT Careline at 1-800-88-6782 or email [email protected]. — Bernama