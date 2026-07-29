KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Police have warned participants of the upcoming RXZ Members gathering that anyone performing dangerous stunts or violating traffic laws will be arrested at home.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said police are working with the organisers this year to spread safety messages through an advisory approach.

However, he said this approach does not mean police will be lenient in enforcing the law against repeat offenders.

“This time we are taking a different approach. We are stepping in by advocating for and advising participants not to give in to reckless impulses on the road or perform stunts that endanger other road users.

“At the same time, we remain firm. Every offence or dangerous stunt will be recorded by our special team. Do not be surprised if police show up and take action at your home later,” he said in a press conference here today.

Muhammed Hasbullah warned that police will take stricter action in future if the event is found to cause harm to the public.

“We are issuing a warning to the organisers. If the situation gets out of control and threatens the safety of other road users, we will not hesitate to implement stricter and more aggressive enforcement measures next year,” he said.

The RXZ Members 8.0 (2026) gathering is scheduled for July 31 to August 1 at the Terengganu Motor Circuit in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu. — Bernama