KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is ramping up its KTM Komuter and ETS services over a three-day window to accommodate the expected surge of voters heading home for the Negeri Sembilan state election.

The additional services will operate from Friday to Sunday, bracketing polling day on August 1. The move is designed to ease the "balik kampung" rush and provide a seamless transport option for those travelling to cast their ballots.

To handle the influx, KTMB is adding 36 extra Komuter trips. Eighteen of these will run on Friday following the weekday schedule, with another 18 operating over the weekend.

The services are concentrated on two primary lines: 10 additional trips on the Batu Caves–Pulau Sebang–Batu Caves line and eight on the Tanjung Malim–Pelabuhan Klang–Tanjung Malim line. Passengers heading toward Seremban or Pulau Sebang via the Tanjung Malim route can transfer at KL Sentral.

With these additions, KTMB expects to provide a total capacity of 233,600 passengers over the three days, including 43,200 seats specifically from the extra trains.

The boost extends to the Electric Train Service (ETS) as well. KTMB has introduced 30 extra ETS trips, adding 9,480 seats across three key routes: 12 trips between KL Sentral and JB Sentral, 12 between JB Sentral and Seremban, and six between KL Sentral and Padang Besar.

Among the highlighted departure times are the JB Sentral–Seremban route (including a 2:10 p.m. departure from JB Sentral) and the KL Sentral–Padang Besar route (with a 5:00 p.m. departure from the capital).

In a move to ensure operational reliability, KTMB has announced that infrastructure upgrade works under the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project will be put on hold from July 31 to August 2.

By pausing these works, the rail operator aims to eliminate potential delays and ensure trains run safely and on schedule during the peak election period.

KTMB has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and verify the latest timetables through official channels to ensure a comfortable and orderly travel experience.