PORT DICKSON, July 27 — Voters should assess the manifestos of parties contesting the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election based on their ability to translate pledges into action, rather than merely the promises made during the election campaign.

Senior political advisor to Prime Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said that while all parties had their own priorities and commitments, the key consideration was whether they had the ability to fulfil the promises made after receiving the people’s mandate.

“We have seen three manifestos from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), and I believe each has its own focus. I leave it to voters to evaluate them, but what matters most is that the promises made in these manifestos are fulfilled.

“Over the past two years and eight months, based on the Negeri Sembilan PH government’s track record, many of the commitments outlined have already been implemented. Ultimately, it is about implementing the manifesto, not just making promises,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after joining the campaign trail with PH candidate for the Sri Tanjung seat Datuk Dr G. Rajasekaran in Port Dickson yesterday.

Tengku Zafrul, who is also an ex-officio member of the PKR Political Bureau, said the Negeri Sembilan government’s track record under the PH administration should be among the key considerations for voters when making their choice in the election.

On the alleged split in Negeri Sembilan PKR, including claims of sabotage attempts against candidates in the state election, he said that based on his observations with the party leadership and machinery in several constituencies, there was no such problem.

Meanwhile, Rajasekaran said the positive response and warm reception from voters throughout the week-long campaign had given him confidence to retain the seat.

The Sri Tanjung seat is set for a five-cornered contest involving Rajasekaran, A. Achuthan (BN), M. Leevineshwaraan (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia - Bersatu), Datuk A. Saravanan (Independent) and Islah Wahyudi (Independent).

Early voting for the Negeri Sembilan state election is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, while polling will be held on Aug 1.

For the latest news on the Negeri Sembilan polls visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama