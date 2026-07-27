SEREMBAN, July 27 — A total of 16,884 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,455 police personnel and their spouses will cast their ballots in early voting for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election tomorrow.

The Election Commission (EC) has designated 38 early polling centres across the state, all of which will open simultaneously at 8 am, with closing times varying according to the respective locations.

Among the early polling centres are the Army Basic Training Centre (PUSASDA) in Port Dickson, the Negeri Sembilan Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK), Sendayan Air Base in Seremban and the Nilai District Police Headquarters (IPD).

Early voting for eligible security personnel and their spouses will be held four days before polling day.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), most parts of Negeri Sembilan are expected to be clear in the morning, except Port Dickson, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast. Heavy rain is expected across almost the entire state in the afternoon.

The election will see 103 candidates contesting all 36 state seats, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) fielding candidates in all constituencies, comprising 16 from PKR, 11 from DAP and nine from Amanah.

Barisan Nasional (BN) is contesting 25 seats through 16 Umno candidates, seven from MCA and two from MIC.

Meanwhile, Perikatan Nasional (PN) is fielding 11 candidates comprising five from PAS, four from Parti Wawasan Negara (Wawasan) and one each from Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People Party (MIPP).

Bersatu, contesting independently, has fielded 24 candidates, while Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) are fielding one candidate each. Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) has fielded seven candidates.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5 and the EC has set polling day for August 1. — Bernama