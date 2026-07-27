SEREMBAN, July 27 — A local man died after collapsing during a football match held at a field in a residential area in Bandar Ekar Rantau here yesterday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Yatim Osman said the Seremban district police headquarters received a report on the incident at about 11.35 am.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the 45-year-old victim, who was playing as a goalkeeper, collapsed during a penalty kick in a match organised by a political party.

“The victim’s wife was present during the match. No criminal element was found at the scene,” he said in a statement here last night, adding that the body was taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban, for further action.

Mohd Yatim said the victim had a history of heart disease and was receiving follow-up treatment at the Heart Centre of Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang, Selangor.

He urged the public to refrain from speculating or sharing unverified information regarding the incident out of respect for the victim’s family. — Bernama