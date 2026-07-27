PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — The Home Ministry (KDN) will not scale back immigration enforcement operations against foreign nationals who violate the Immigration Act 1959/63, despite the country’s 19 immigration detention depots currently operating beyond capacity.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said enforcement efforts must continue as they are crucial to safeguarding national security and sovereignty, while ensuring foreign nationals in Malaysia comply with the country’s laws.

“Malaysia is an open country. Foreigners are welcome to come here, even to earn a living, but they must abide by our laws.

“They must not enter without valid documents, overstay their visas, or misuse their passes. If we find them in breach of the law, we have the authority to detain them. Lokman (Immigration Deputy Director-General (Operations) Datuk Lokman Effendi Ramli) cannot reduce the momentum of enforcement raids because this is a matter of national security and sovereignty,” he said at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Saifuddin acknowledged that overcrowding at immigration detention depots has drawn criticism from various quarters, including non-governmental organisations, particularly over humanitarian concerns, but stressed that the government must strike a balance between enforcing the law and safeguarding detainees’ welfare.

Sharing the outcome of a recent bilateral meeting between Malaysia and Indonesia, the minister said Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had expressed appreciation to Malaysia for providing employment opportunities to Indonesian nationals.

However, he said Prabowo also made it clear that Malaysia was justified in taking legal action against any Indonesian citizen who violated the country’s domestic laws.

“He (Prabowo) stressed that if Indonesian citizens breach Malaysia’s domestic laws, then the Malaysian Government should take action in accordance with the country’s laws,” Saifuddin said. — Bernama