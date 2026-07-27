SEPANG, July 27 — Malaysia needs to develop an integrated air disaster management system that enables all agencies to share a common operational picture, follow unified directives, and respond simultaneously to ensure faster and more effective emergency operations.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the principle of “one system, one command, and one action” must underpin the country’s disaster management framework, allowing the assets, expertise, and authority of various agencies to be coordinated towards a common objective of saving lives and bringing emergencies under control as quickly as possible.

“We cannot wait until an actual crisis occurs to determine whether our directives are clear, our communication is effective, and all agencies are capable of operating in unison.

“In managing air disasters, we cannot operate as fragmented agencies. When a crisis strikes, we must respond as one national team with a clear objective,” he said at the launch of the National Air Disaster Preparedness 2026: Air Disaster Management Workshop here today.

Also present were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Meor Ismail Meor Akim, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) chairman Tan Sri (Dr) Azmil Khalid, and Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani.

Ahmad Zahid said the effectiveness of a disaster management system should not be measured by the number of assets or personnel available, but by how well these resources can be coordinated under pressure to achieve a common objective.

“We must build a system that enables all agencies to view the situation through the same lens, understand the same directives, and act simultaneously.

“A good system is not merely one that appears complete on paper. A truly effective system is one that performs under peak pressure, when information changes rapidly and critical decisions must be made within a very short timeframe,” he said.

He described the workshop as an important platform for participating agencies and stakeholders to test existing procedures, evaluate communication protocols, clarify operational roles, and assess the overall capability of the country’s air disaster management system.

Ahmad Zahid said the workshop should focus on four key priorities, namely strengthening the chain of command and decision-making authority through a review of existing procedures, enhancing information sharing and integrated inter-agency communication, expanding scenario-based training at various locations, including areas outside airport perimeters and hard-to-access sites, and accelerating the digitalisation of disaster management.

He added that the government would continue supporting efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness through improved policies, coordination, and capacity building.

On aviation safety, Ahmad Zahid said it should be regarded not merely as a technical or operational matter but as an issue of strategic national importance, given the aviation sector’s vital role in connecting people, facilitating trade, attracting investment, and supporting tourism.

He noted that Malaysia welcomed 42.2 million international tourists last year, generating RM110.6 billion in revenue, while domestic tourism expenditure reached RM121.3 billion.

“Investment in disaster preparedness must be viewed as an investment in protecting lives, maintaining global confidence in Malaysia, and ensuring that every sector continues to contribute to the nation’s economic growth,” he said.

The two-day workshop, which concludes tomorrow, is attended by more than 100 representatives from government ministries, law enforcement, security, rescue and emergency agencies, airlines, airport operators, and other industry stakeholders, including observers and evaluators. — Bernama