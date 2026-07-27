KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will host the 22nd Asean Parties Against Corruption (Asean-PAC) Secretariat Meeting in Melaka from July 28 to 30 to strengthen regional cooperation in combating corruption.

MACC Policy, Planning and Research Division director Datuk Rasidah Abdul Karim said the meeting would be officiated by MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman.

She said delegates from anti-corruption agencies in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste, which joined Asean-PAC last year, would attend the meeting.

Representatives from the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion Foundation (PIACCF) will also participate.

“This is the second regional meeting hosted by MACC during its Asean-PAC chairmanship for the 2025 to 2026 term, following the Asean-PAC Principals Meeting in October last year,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Rasidah said the meeting would provide a platform for member agencies to discuss emerging corruption challenges, exchange best practices and innovative approaches, and strengthen cooperation in enforcement, prevention, capacity building and integrity initiatives.

She said the discussions would also support institutional capacity building and collective action in line with international frameworks to reinforce transparency, integrity and good governance across the region.

A seminar titled ‘Integrity in Major Infrastructure Projects’ will also be held to discuss integrity enhancement, corruption risk management and governance in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects.

“Participants will also take part in a hospitality programme, offering foreign delegates an opportunity to experience Malaysia’s cultural heritage while strengthening professional networks and cooperation among Asean-PAC members and strategic partners,” she said.

Rasidah said hosting the meeting reflected Malaysia’s continued commitment to strengthening regional and international anti-corruption cooperation, in line with Asean-PAC’s role as a platform for cooperation among the anti-corruption agencies of Asean member states.