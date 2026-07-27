PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — Economy Minister Akmal Nasir Nasrullah said today that the government aims to maintain its development spending goals even in the face of a global energy supply crisis.

Akmal told reporters after speaking at his ministry’s monthly assembly here that the projection for total development expenditure needed in 2027 would be RM58 billion, and that 70 per cent of it should at least cover “basic” development.

“For development expenditure (DE), as we have fiscal space to guarantee spending on facilitating development, the space for basic development must be preserved,” he said.

“So the formula that we are putting forward is that at least 70 per cent of DE would be for fundamental development spending.”

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