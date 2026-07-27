SEREMBAN, July 27 — A total of 473 out of 499 applications to hold political ceramah (talks) and campaign activities for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, submitted between July 18 and yesterday, have been approved.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said all approved political programmes and activities were monitored by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure they complied with the law and did not jeopardise public safety or order.

He said that during the same period, state police received 33 police reports and opened 14 investigation papers related to election offences.

“Yesterday, police received five reports from members of the public. However, following further investigations, no investigation papers were opened in connection with election offences,” he said in a statement today.

Alzafny said the overall security and public order situation throughout the election process has so far remained good and under control.

“The public is urged to continue complying with the law, respect the democratic process, and give their full cooperation to the police to ensure the Negeri Sembilan state election is conducted in a peaceful, orderly and harmonious manner,” he said.

Early voting for the Negeri Sembilan state election has been set for tomorrow (July 28), while polling day is on August 1.

For the latest updates on the state polls, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama