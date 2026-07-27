PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today urged Malaysians to evaluate politics based on the Madani administration’s performance, and not through identity politics.

Saifuddin Nasution said performance based politics aims for everyone to advance the country’s economic agenda collectively, to benefit all Malaysians regardless of their race or religion.

“Identity politics is about winner versus loser, us versus them.

“But, in performance-based politics, we are all together and we want to expand the country’s economic cake so that everyone can get a bigger slice.

“So, evaluate us (the Madani administration) based on performance,” he said at the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly, here, today.

Citing the ongoing fuel crisis due to the US-Iran war, Saifuddin Nasution said Malaysia has successfully steadied fuel prices and insulated the country from supply shocks despite many countries worldwide declaring national emergency.

This, he said, was possible only because the Madani administration placed economic stability and people’s welfare as its main priorities.

Separately, Saifuddin Nasution also defended the Immigration Department for clamping down on undocumented migrants, and said the department should not “slow down the momentum of its raids” as it involves upholding national security and sovereignty.

“We are open to foreigners seeking job opportunities here but they must abide by our local laws,” he stressed.