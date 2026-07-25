SHAH ALAM, July 25 — Police have arrested a female student in connection with the discovery of a baby’s body wrapped in cloth at a waste collection area of a hostel block at a higher learning institution (IPT) in Kuala Langat yesterday.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said the teenage suspect was arrested following a report received from a local male informant regarding the discovery of the baby’s body at 12.20 pm yesterday.

“The suspect is believed to be the baby’s mother and has been detained to assist in investigations under Section 318 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Akmalrizal said that, if convicted, the suspect faces up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

He urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward at the nearest police station or contact the Kuala Langat district police headquarters (IPD) operations room at 03-3187 2222 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama