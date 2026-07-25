SIBU, July 25 — Thick fog blanketed the riverine town today morning, significantly reducing visibility.

Safety-conscious motorists were seen switching on their vehicle headlights, while the Rajang River was almost completely shrouded in fog.

Despite the conditions, Sibu recorded moderate air quality, with an Air Pollutant Index reading of 57 as of 8am.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said in a Facebook post that his flight from Kuching was unable to land in Sibu due to low cloud cover and fog at Sibu Airport.

“After two landing attempts, the plane had to return to Kuching Airport, but we were not allowed to disembark.

“It was my first time having a meal on board after the plane had already landed,” he said.

The Nangka assemblyman had been scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the International Linguistics, Literature and Cultural Studies Symposium 2026 at the Kingwood Hotel here. — The Borneo Post