SHAH ALAM, July 25 —The male suspect in the attempted robbery of a security van and the theft of firearms in front of a bank in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, on Monday has been remanded for six days to assist in the investigation.

South Klang district police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the remand application for the local suspect in his 20s, was made at the Klang Court yesterday.

“The court then granted the suspect a six-day remand starting yesterday until July 29,” he said via a Whatsapp message today.

Earlier, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M Kumar said the local suspect, in his 20s, was arrested in Shah Alam, Selangor at 11 am, July 23.

He said in the July 20 incident, the suspect was believed to have tried to rob a security company vehicle that was carrying cash before seizing the security guard’s pump gun and fleeing on a motorcycle.

He said the case is currently being investigated under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code and Section 4 of the Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama